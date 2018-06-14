Heavy rain alert issued for 12 counties, cities in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a tropical depression approaches Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a special heavy rain alert this evening for 12 counties and cities in Taiwan.

People are advised to be vigilant for sudden downpours, lightning strikes, and strong wind gusts. Those in mountainous areas are advised to beware of falling rocks and landslides and to avoid walking near streams.

An extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Pingtung County. A heavy rain advisory has been issued for Yilan County, Taichung City, Hualien County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City and Penghu County.

Over the past 12 hours, the cumulative rainfall in Jiadong Township in Pingtung County has exceeded 190 mm, according to CWB data. A number of townships in Pingtung and Taitung County have seen over 100 mm of rainfall over the past 12 hours and rain is continuing to fall.