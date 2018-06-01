AIT Director conferred Great Medal of Diplomacy ahead of leaving Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) conferred the highest honor of the ministry, the Great Medal of Diplomacy, on Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Kin Moy Wednesday, in recognition of his contributions to Taiwan-U.S. relationship.

“On behalf of AIT, I accept this award with all humility, but with great pride,” said Moy, after delivering a handful of jokes that made the present guests laugh aloud.

After almost three years of working as the AIT director, Moy will return to the U.S. soon. His replacement is rumored to be former AIT Deputy Director Brent Christensen. However, as of now, the AIT has not confirmed the information.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday evening at the Taipei Guest House, which used to be home of the governor-general during the Japanese colonial period and is now utilized by the government to receive very important guests. Such courtesy shows how the Taiwan government regards the U.S. representative to Taiwan and its ties with the American government.

“This Great Medal of Diplomacy recognizes his [Moy’s] extraordinary contributions to the Taiwan-U.S. relationship and our deep appreciation for his leadership at AIT,” said Minister Wu.

Referring to the AIT’s new office complex that was dedicated on June 12, Wu said, “Under Kin’s leadership, we will finally see the AIT moving into this landmark symbolizing the U.S. commitment to Taiwan,” said Wu.

Speaking in front of AIT Chairman James Moriarty and a number of former AIT directors, Moy said he was confident about the prospects for AIT, resonating that the AIT team has always worked tirelessly to build the bridge between the U.S. and Taiwan. “Whoever comes to succeed me will inherit this marvelous team. I am so proud of that,” said the director.

Moy also expressed gratitude for the welcome he and his family had received over the past few years when they tried to reach out to Taiwanese people and visit as many places in Taiwan as possible.

“I don’t think that in my career, I had ever such warm embrace,” said Moy. “We really love this place, and we will miss it a lot. We will miss you all.”