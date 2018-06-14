The Latest: Cyprus arrests alleged migrant smuggler

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Cypriot police say they have arrested the 49-year-old driver of a boat that brought 61 Syrian migrants to the east Mediterranean island nation.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the man suspected of people trafficking will appear in court for a remand hearing Thursday.

He was arrested after trying to evade police by jumping off the boat into the sea off the island's northwestern coast, where the vessel landed late Wednesday.

The migrants, including seven boys and one woman, are being transferred to a migrant shelter facility outside the capital, Nicosia.

The boat is believed to have set sail from Antalya, Turkey. Each migrant paid $2,000-3,000 for a place on the vessel.

___

10:25 a.m.

The French president's office has confirmed the visit to France of Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

The Elysee said in a statement Thursday that Macron and Conte spoke by phone on Wednesday amid an escalating clash between the two countries over migration.

Italy demanded an apology after the French president accused the new Italian government of irresponsible behavior for refusing entry to a rescue ship with 629 migrants aboard.

Macron said he "had not made any comment intended to offend Italy and the Italian people," the statement said.

Both leaders discussed the situation of the Aquarius ship and agreed on France and Italy's commitment to organize emergency aid under humanitarian rules to assist people in danger, according to the French presidency.