Brie Larson advocates for diverse critics at film event

Brie Larson arrives at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Ph
ABC President Channing Dungey arrives at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Beverly
ABC President Channing Dungey arrives at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Beverly
Frances McDormand, holding a sign that says Inclusion Rider, introduces Stacey L. Smith at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hi
Frances McDormand speaks at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif
Denisea "Blu June" Andrews, left, and Brittany Chi Coney accept the artistic excellence award at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beve
Chloe Bailey, left, and Halle Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, perform at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday,
Alexandra Shipp accepts the face of the future award at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2
Stacey L. Smith speaks at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ellen Pompeo arrives at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (P
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Brie Larson says the Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival are allocating 20 percent of their press passes to underrepresented critics and journalists in response to a recent USC study on the gender and race of top film critics.
Larson announced the initiative Wednesday night at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills.
The USC study found that film critics are almost 80 percent male, and largely white. Women of color made up 2.5 percent of top critics.