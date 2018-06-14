GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The flamboyant pimp who defeated an incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary is being shunned by some of the GOP establishment.

Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, who starred on the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," is running for an Assembly seat in November. He defeated Assemblyman James Oscarson is Tuesday's primary.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP's gubernatorial nominee, are among those refusing to back Hof.

Hof believes grassroots support will fuel his campaign and others will come around after he defeated Oscarson in a sprawling rural district in southern Nevada where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than a 3-to-1 margin.