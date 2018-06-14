A year on, horrific Grenfell Tower fire haunts Britain

Grenfell Tower in west London is illuminated in green to mark a year since the moment the devastating fire took hold, claiming 72 lives, Thursday June
FILE - A June 14, 2017 file handout grab taken from video issued by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, timestamped between 01.26 and 01.29, shows the fire sp
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, people hold up photos of their loved ones, victims of the fire, as they leave the Grenfell Tower National Mem
FILE - A June 14, 2017 handout grab taken from video issued by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, timestamped at 01.26, shows the fire spreading up the tower
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, tribute messages for the 72 people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on display almost a year lat
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, tributes are displayed on railings backdropped by the burnt out Grenfell Tower, almost one year on
FILE - In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 file photo, people write messages on a wall for the victims and in support for those affected by the massive fi
Grenfell Tower in west London is illuminated in green to mark a year since the moment the devastating fire took hold, claiming 72 lives, Thursday June
LONDON (AP) — Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower, a residential high rise in west London, killing 72 people.
It was the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II. The local tragedy was also a national shame — one for which blame still is being assigned and traded. Was Grenfell a tragic accident, the product of government cost-cutting and lax safety standards, or authorities' disregard for people who lived in public housing?
For the somber anniversary rituals Thursday, survivors will gather near the base of the tower's shell before a nationwide minute of silence at noon. There will be vigils and marches across Britain, while landmarks will be lit up in green, the color of remembrance adopted after the lethal fire.