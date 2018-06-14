Free ‘Muslim carnival’ to be held in Taipei this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Taipei Eid al-Fitr and Muslim Carnival including food stalls, entertainment and craft demonstrations to celebrate the end of Ramadan will take place in Da'an Forrest Park (大安森林公園) on Sunday, June 17.

The free event will run from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and will include a concert, dance performances, craft demonstrations, and 60 stalls selling food and home wares from across the globe.

The stalls will showcase food and cultural items from India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Morocco and Turkey.

The entertainment will consist of performances by the Asad Oriental Dance, TabRaqs Middle East Orchestra and Indonesian Singer Pasha Ungu, according to the Taipei City Government Tourism Bureau.

Craft demonstrations including traditional Indonesian Batik textile dyeing and Henna-styled nail art will also occur.

The first "Halal vending machine" in a non-Muslim country will unveiled, before being installed at National Chengchi University (國立政治大學) and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (國立臺灣科技大學).

The event is timed to take place during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday and to follow the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday on June 14-15 this year.

Eid al-Fitr, meaning "festival of breaking the fast" is a religious holiday to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of daylight fasting and consists of prayers, social gatherings, traditional food and gift giving.

Chen Su-yu (陳思宇), Head of Taipei City's tourism bureau said the event is a means to promote cultural exchange, reported the Independence Evening Post.

This year marks the first time that the event will be held in Da'an Forest Park.



Event flyer (Taipei City Government Tourism Bureau)