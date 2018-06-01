U.S. Assistant Secretary of State goes Taichi in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States Assistant Secretary of State Marie Royce spent at least one of her mornings in Taipei practicing her Taichi moves with local residents, according to a picture published by the American Institute in Taiwan.

The U.S. government official, responsible for Educational and Cultural Affairs, was the highest-level Trump Administration member to attend the June 12 opening of the new AIT offices in the capital’s Neihu District. AIT is the U.S. representative office in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

The picture posted on AIT’s Facebook page shows Royce wearing a black athletic outfit while in the middle of a group of Taiwanese and American men and women practicing Taichi Wednesday morning outside the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.

“Assistant Secretary Royce started practicing Taichi three years ago, and admires the rich philosophy of Taichi and appreciates the mentorship from Taiwan’s experienced elders. In the middle of the session, Royce was invited to taste some authentic Taiwan yam! Yum!” AIT wrote.

Later on Wednesday, Royce visited President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office, while she was scheduled to leave the country on Thursday.

Royce is the wife of Ed Royce, the California Orange County Republican who chairs the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee and is known as a close friend of and frequent visitor to Taiwan.