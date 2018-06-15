Enter Taiwan News World Cup Photo Contest, win 1 night at Caesar Park Hotel worth NT$15,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the spirit of the 2018 World Cup, which kicked off yesterday in Moscow, Taiwan News is holding a fun photo contest in which the first place winner will receive a one-night stay in the executive suite at the Caesar Park Hotel, Taipei, while the second and third place winners will receive vouchers for one of two restaurants in the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei.

Contest:

Send Taiwan News a photo of yourself doing something funny or crazy while watching this year's World Cup, either in person or on TV, and the top winner will receive voucher for one-night stay in a executive suite in the Caesar Park Hotel, Taipei worth NT$15,000 (US$500).

Prizes:

The first place winner will receive a voucher for a one-night stay in the executive suite in the Caesar Park Hotel, Taipei worth NT$15,000. The second place winner will receive two vouchers for a brunch at the Marco Polo Italian restaurant in the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei.. The third place winner will receive two vouchers for lunch or dinner at Café at Far Eastern in the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei..

Executive suite in Caesar Park Hotel.

Rules:

Please submit your photo to taiwannewsedtior@gmail.com or as a message to our Facebook page. The deadline for submissions is July 7.

The winners will be selected by readers from a list of finalists posted on the Taiwan News website, with the voting taking place between July 8 and 15.