Taiwan fans impressed Ant-Man and the Wasp at red carpet event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly spent more than an hour signing autographs, taking pictures and interacting with fans on the red carpet Wednesday night at the National Concert Hall.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” stars are the first Marvel stars to visit Taiwan and make special appearances promoting their upcoming film, to be released July 4 in Taiwan, two days ahead of the United States scheduled release date.



Wednesday night’s event was the biggest red carpet event ever outside of the National Concert Hall, with hundreds of fans gathered excitedly to see the Marvel superheroes. Both Rudd and Lilly were excited to experience Taiwan with Rudd saying, “One of the best things of my job is you get to travel. Taiwan is a place I’d always wanted to visit."

"So I was excited knowing I was going to be coming. I think the thing that has overwhelmed me the most though, as beautiful as the city is, and it is, as delicious as the food is, which it is, is just how lovely the people are."

“Every single person has just been so nice to us. I’m overwhelmed, truly overwhelmed by just how lovely everybody has been.”



Lilly describes all the love she felt while signing autographs; they signed autographs and interacted with Taiwan’s fans for about an hour and 20 minutes before making their way to the stage.

“I felt like i could sign all, because the energy and the “aloha” that you have brought to this place is feeding out spirits and giving us love, and that love is exponential. Because more love only creates love that gives us love for you."

"So thank you for what you’ve brought to us. And hopefully we can give you something of equal magnitude when you see the movie in return.”



Rudd emphasizes how nice Taiwanese fans are: “I’ve heard that people were very nice, but this is truly overwhelming. It is incredible. When we were in the back, we were saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never experienced anything like this.’

Hundreds of fans arrived early and waited all day to see the stars and get their autographs, with a few who arriving as early at 2 a.m. Early arrivers received free posters while other brought their own handmade posters.



Many of the fans brought gifts, flowers, and letters for the superhero actors. The fans in the VIP section were able the get closer and more personal interactions with the actors, taking selfies and talking one-on-one with them. There were also many cosplay fans dressed as Marvel characters, including Ant-Man, Captain America, Bucky Barnes, and Spiderman.



Lilly and Rudd talked about the movie of course. Co-host Lulu asked the Wasp how she felt about her suit.

“I love my super suit. I love my super suit so much that when we were filming, I never took it off. I slept in my suit. I ate in my suit. I bathed in my suit. I only took it off when the filming ended and i still put it on sometimes just for fun.

While Ant-Man jokes, “my suit is uncomfortable, because it doesn't breathe. It’s pretty cool. You cannot get into that suit and not feel a little heroic. I stand differently and I feel like I can take on the world in that thing.”



Co-host Alex asked if Lilly could be the Wasp in Taipei, what would she want to do. She said, “I want to go to your national museum and steal all your treasures. I heard they’re the best in the world”

Rudd responded to Alex’s question of what he would shrink or make bigger: “I would shrink down Taipei 101, so i could take it with me. [Put it in New York]. Grow it as the biggest building in the world, then I would grow up even bigger and then you know kinda use it like a toothpick.”

The hosts also presented Ant-Man and the Wasp with the smallest gifts of miniature bubble teas and xiaolongbao (小笼包) sitting on a spoon.



But the second gifts were from the fans, a massive banner saying “Welcome to Taiwan” beneath the characters for “Ant-Man” (蚂蚁人) and “Wasp” (黄蜂女). They each received framed color calligraphy paintings of those characters.



“Thank you for our visit here, our time here, by your hospitality, by your love, by your kindness, by your enthusiasm and passion. I hope, hope, hope we get to make a third [film], so we can come back to Taiwan and do it all over again!” said Lilly at the conclusion of the event.

"Thank you, 謝謝, once again. This has been incredible. I hope you love the film. We had so much fun making it. I agree with Evangeline, I hope we do a third one, and I hope we get to come back to Taiwan for even longer.” Paul Rudd stated before leaving the stage.

