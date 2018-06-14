Australia named unchanged side for 2nd test against Ireland

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has named an unchanged 23 for the second rugby test against Ireland after winning the first match 18-9 last weekend in Brisbane.

Rugby Australia said Thursday that coach Michael Cheika resisted the urge to change a winning formula despite the return of flanker Ned Hanigan (knee injury) and lock Rory Arnold (suspension).

It marked the first time that Cheika has named an unchanged 23 for back-to-back matches in his 46 games in charge of the Wallabies since taking the head coaching job in November 2014.

Ireland was to name its team later Thursday, and coach Joe Schmidt was expected to recall Johnny Sexton at flyhalf among eight possible changes.

Defense coach Andy Farrell said Ireland was left "angry" by the Brisbane loss which ended the team's 12-match winning streak which had seen it win the Six Nations title and Grand Slam.

"They are walking round like a bear with a sore head," said Farrell. "We've had a couple of meetings and they understand why, individually and collectively, certain things happened."

The third and final match in the series is scheduled for June 23 in Sydney.

Lineups:

Australia: Israel Folau, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Caleb Timu, Michael Hooper (captain), David Pocock, Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda, Sekope Kepu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Scott Sio. Reserves: Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Tui, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge.

Ireland: to be named.