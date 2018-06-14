|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|20
|.683
|1
|Boston
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Tampa Bay
|32
|35
|.478
|14
|Toronto
|30
|38
|.441
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|48
|.284
|27
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|31
|.530
|—
|Detroit
|32
|37
|.464
|4½
|Minnesota
|29
|35
|.453
|5
|Chicago
|24
|42
|.364
|11
|Kansas City
|22
|46
|.324
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|44
|24
|.647
|—
|Houston
|43
|25
|.632
|1
|Los Angeles
|37
|32
|.536
|7½
|Oakland
|34
|33
|.507
|9½
|Texas
|27
|42
|.391
|17½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 5
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Baltimore 1
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 6
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 0
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Lynn 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 8-2) at Oakland (Montas 3-0), 3:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-4) at Seattle (Hernandez 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.