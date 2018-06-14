Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|2
J.Happ, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (8) and Martin; Font, Andriese (4), D.Castillo (8) and Sucre, Ramos. W_D.Castillo 1-0. L_Tepera 3-2.
___
|Boston
|001
|030
|100—5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|2
Sale, Workman (7), Haley (8) and Leon; Y.Ramirez, Wright Jr. (5), Bleier (7), Brach (8), Givens (9) and Wynns, Sisco. W_Sale 6-4. L_Y.Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (18), Martinez (22).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|201
|200—6
|13
|1
|Seattle
|022
|000
|112—8
|14
|1
Richards, Ramirez (3), J.Anderson (5), Alvarez (6), Parker (7), Drake (9) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Morin (6), Bradford (7), Elias (8) and Zunino. W_Elias 2-0. L_Drake 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Fontana (1), Young (3). Seattle, Cruz (16), Healy (13), Haniger (16).
___
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000—2
|4
|1
|Detroit
|010
|000
|04x—5
|12
|0
Berrios, Pressly (7), Reed (8), Belisle (8) and B.Wilson; Boyd, Farmer (6), VerHagen (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Jimenez 3-0. L_Reed 1-5. Sv_Greene (16). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (6).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|020—2
|14
|1
|Chicago
|000
|021
|00x—3
|4
|0
Bauer, Otero (8) and R.Perez; Covey, Fry (8), Soria (9) and K.Smith. W_Covey 3-1. L_Bauer 5-5. Sv_Soria (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|100
|300
|100—5
|10
|1
|New York
|111
|010
|000—4
|8
|0
Fedde, Miller (6), Solis (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Kieboom; Gray, Shreve (6), Robertson (8), Holder (9) and Au.Romine. W_Miller 4-0. L_Shreve 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (17). HRs_Washington, Soto 2 (5). New York, Bird (3), Torres (12).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|214—7
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|3
Mahle, Garrett (7), Hughes (7), W.Peralta (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; Hammel, Hill (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Mahle 5-6. L_Hammel 2-7. HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|01x—2
|8
|0
deGrom, Blevins (8) and Plawecki; Soroka, Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Soroka 2-1. L_deGrom 4-2. Sv_Vizcaino (12). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (14).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|00x—1
|4
|0
Montgomery, J.Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Duensing (8) and Gimenez; Chacin, Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Chacin 6-1. L_Montgomery 2-2. Sv_Knebel (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (8).
___
|Pittsburgh
|040
|100
|000—5
|6
|0
|Arizona
|200
|000
|002—4
|8
|0
Taillon, E.Santana (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Greinke, McFarland (5), Chafin (8), Bracho (9) and Mathis. W_Taillon 4-5. L_Greinke 5-5. Sv_Vazquez (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Mercer (4). Arizona, Peralta (12).
___
|Colorado
|100
|500
|100—7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|001—2
|7
|0
T.Anderson, McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and T.Murphy; Pivetta, Leiter Jr. (6), Neris (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro. W_T.Anderson 4-1. L_Pivetta 4-6. HRs_Colorado, Desmond (12). Philadelphia, Alfaro (5), Valentin (1).
___
|San Francisco
|200
|001
|100—4
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|201
|011—5
|10
|0
Suarez, Melancon (6), Watson (7), S.Dyson (8), W.Smith (8), Moronta (9), Strickland (9) and Hundley; C.Smith, Guerrero (7), Rucinski (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Steckenrider 3-1. L_Moronta 2-1. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (7).
___
|San Diego
|200
|002
|000—4
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|0
Lauer, J.Castillo (6), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Lopez; Weaver, Gomber (6), Brebbia (8) and Molina. W_Lauer 3-4. L_Weaver 3-6. Sv_Hand (21). HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (8).