|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|10
|3
|3
|33
|33
|19
|New York City FC
|8
|3
|4
|28
|30
|20
|Columbus
|7
|4
|6
|27
|22
|16
|New York
|8
|4
|2
|26
|30
|16
|New England
|6
|4
|5
|23
|25
|21
|Orlando City
|6
|8
|1
|19
|24
|31
|Chicago
|5
|7
|4
|19
|23
|28
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|3
|18
|16
|21
|Montreal
|5
|11
|0
|15
|18
|31
|Toronto FC
|4
|7
|3
|15
|23
|27
|D.C. United
|2
|6
|4
|10
|19
|24
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|2
|5
|29
|28
|14
|FC Dallas
|8
|1
|5
|29
|24
|14
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|4
|3
|24
|29
|24
|Vancouver
|6
|5
|5
|23
|26
|30
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|7
|1
|22
|19
|29
|Portland
|6
|3
|4
|22
|20
|18
|Houston
|6
|5
|3
|21
|29
|21
|LA Galaxy
|6
|7
|2
|20
|22
|23
|Minnesota United
|5
|8
|1
|16
|17
|26
|Seattle
|3
|8
|2
|11
|10
|17
|San Jose
|2
|9
|3
|9
|22
|29
|Colorado
|2
|9
|3
|9
|16
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Friday, June 8
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 0
|Saturday, June 9
Atlanta United FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie
New York 1, Columbus 1, tie
Vancouver 5, Orlando City 2
FC Dallas 2, Montreal 0
New England 1, Chicago 1, tie
Houston 2, Colorado 0
Seattle 2, D.C. United 1
LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 0
Los Angeles FC 4, San Jose 3
Sporting Kansas City 0, Portland 0, tie
|Wednesday, June 13
Atlanta United FC 2, Columbus 0
Montreal 3, Orlando City 0
D.C. United 4, Toronto FC 4, tie
New York 2, Seattle 1
Chicago 2, Colorado 2, tie
New England at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.