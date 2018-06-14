United-Toronto FC, Sums

|D.C. United
|3
|1—4
|Toronto
|0
|4—4
First half_1, D.C. United, Asad, 4 (Acosta, Arriola), 12th minute. 2, D.C. United, Arriola, 2 (Stieber), 17th. 3, D.C. United, Mattocks, 7, 45th.
Second half_4, Toronto, Osorio, 5 (Telfer, Vazquez), 56th. 5, Toronto, Vazquez, 4, 64th. 6, Toronto, Hagglund, 1 (Morrow, Giovinco), 86th. 7, D.C. United, Asad, 5 (Mullins, Harkes), 91st. 8, Toronto, Hagglund, 2 (Osorio, Vazquez), 93rd.
Goalies_D.C. United, David Ousted; Toronto, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Auro, Toronto, 39th; Arriola, D.C. United, 89th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
A_23,011 (26,500)
___
|Lineups
D.C. United_David Ousted; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora; Luciano Acosta (Junior Moreno, 61st), Paul Arriola, Yamil Asad, Chris Durkin, Zoltan Stieber (Ian Harkes, 80th); Darren Mattocks (Patrick Mullins, 82nd).
Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Nick Hagglund, Eriq Zavaleta (Tosaint Ricketts, 46th), Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Nicolas Hasler, Jonathan Osorio, Victor Vazquez; Sebastian Giovinco, Ryan Telfer (Justin Morrow, 57th).