Sounders-Red Bulls, Sums

|Seattle
|0
|1—1
|New York
|1
|1—2
First half_1, New York, Royer, 4 (Valot, Kutler), 37th minute.
Second half_2, New York, Wright-Phillips, 10 (Kutler, Davis), 52nd. 3, Seattle, Shipp, 1 (Bruin, Francis), 87th.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_McCrary, Seattle, 74th; Shipp, Seattle, 76th; Roldan, Seattle, 92nd.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Andrew Bigelow. 4th Official_Chris Penso.
A_15,553 (25,000)
|Lineups
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Tony Alfaro (Clint Dempsey, 46th), Waylon Francis, Kim Kee-Hee, Chad Marshall, Jordan McCrary (Magnus Eikrem, 78th); Osvaldo Alonso (Harry Shipp, 59th), Victor Rodriguez, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin, Nicolas Lodeiro.
New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence (Connor Lade, 61st), Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams (Marc Rzatkowski, 64th), Sean Davis, Ethan Kutler, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer, Florian Valot; Bradley Wright-Phillips (Derrick Etienne, 77th).