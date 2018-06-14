Josef Martinez scores MLS-leading 14th goal, Atlanta wins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josef Martinez scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season, Hector Villalba added a goal in the 82nd minute and Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (10-3-3), the Supporters' Shield leader, handed Columbus (7-4-6) its second loss in its last 16 home games. United also snapped the Crew's nine-game unbeaten streak.

Martinez opened the scoring in the 30th minute by heading home Ezequiel Barco's corner kick. Martinez was injured on the play and was replaced at halftime. Martinez has six goals in the last four games.

Villalba, a second-half sub returning from injury, finished off Atlanta's counter attack by rolling a shot under goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Steffen had a 525-minute shutout streak snapped. The run was the eighth longest in MLS history.

D.C. UNITED 4, TORONTO FC 4, TIE

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Hagglund scored two of Toronto FC's four-second half goals and the Reds overcame a three-goal deficit to tie D.C. United.

Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vasquez also scored for defending MLS champion Toronto (4-7-3). Yamil Asad scored twice, and Paul Arriola and Darren Matt added goals for United (2-6-4).

Asad scored what appeared to be the winner in the 90th minute after Patrick Mullins found him unmarked in front of the net. ButHagglund tied it again seconds later when he connected on Osorio's cross.

IMPACT 3, ORLANDO CITY 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Ignacio Piatti scored twice to end a five-game drought and Montreal beat Orlando City in the rain.

Montreal (5-11-0) also benefited from an own goal while handing Orlando City (6-8-1) its sixth straight defeat. The Impact picked up only their second victory in their last seven games.

Piatti, back after sitting out a game with a minor injury, scored from the spot 5 minutes in after Sahir Taider was tripped by Cristian Higuita in the penalty area.

Piatti fed Daniel Lovitz on the left side for a cross that went in off sliding defender Amro Tarek for the own goal in the 55th. Piatti scored his seventh of the season in added time.

RED BULLS 2, SOUNDERS 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 10th goal to help New York beat Seattle.

Daniel Royer gave New York (8-4-2) a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute, and Wright-Phillips made it 2-0 in the 52nd. Royer was left open at the far post for an easy finish of Florian Valot's cross that got past three players. Wright-Phillips scored on a glancing header of Ethan Kutler's chipped cross.

Harry Shipp scored for Seattle (3-8-2) in the 87nd minute.