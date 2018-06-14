Artists depict peace on the Korean Peninsula to commence International Comic Artist Conference in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Over 100 artists from all over the world launched the International Comic Artist Conference in Taipei by depicting peace on the Korean Peninsula on a communal canvas at the opening ceremony yesterday, reported CNA.

The purpose of this year's event is to connect comic artists across national boundaries, and to provide a space to exchange ideas about comics, copyright issues, marketing, and digital media.

The 17th annual event had its opening ceremony at the Caesar Park Hotel (凱撒大飯店) in Banqiao District (板橋), New Taipei City yesterday evening.

The main feature of the opening ceremony was the invitation by Kim Dong-Hwa, Chairman of the South Korean state-funded Korea Manhwa Contents Agency for conference participants to sketch cooperation between North and South Korea on a canvas.



Artist sketches during opening ceremony of International Comic Artist Conference in Taipei. (CNA)



The head of the Taipei Comic Union (台北市漫畫工會), Lai Yu-hsien (賴有賢) said in a speech that he was touched by the help and support provided by the comic community during natural disasters over the past two decades, reported CNA.

New Taipei City Mayor, Eric Chu (朱立倫) said that he grew up watching cartoons and was delighted that New Taipei City could host the annual event, reported CNA.

A workshop on the development and future of online comics will be held today.

The conference will travel to the National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院) tomorrow to attend the opening ceremony of an exhibition by Taiwanese comic master Cheng Wen-ta (鄭問大).

The 2018 conference was chosen to be held in Taiwan ahead of bids from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, New Zealand, and South Korea.

The three day conference will run from June 13 to June 15.



Distinguished guests during the opening ceremony. (CNA)