Wright-Phillips scores 10th goal, Red Bulls beat Seattle 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 10th goal of the season in the second half and the New York Red Bulls beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The home team has won the last five meetings in the series. The Red Bulls' last home loss against the Sounders came in 2010.

Daniel Royer gave New York (8-4-2) a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute, and Wright-Phillips made it 2-0 in the 52nd. Royer was left open at the far post for an easy finish of Florian Valot's cross that got past three players. Wright-Phillips scored on a glancing header of Ethan Kutler's chipped cross. It was the first career assist for Kutler.

Harry Shipp scored for Seattle (3-8-2) in the 87nd minute on a sliding shot that hit off the far post and in.