Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 001—1 5 2

J.Happ, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (8) and Martin; Font, Andriese (4), Castillo (8) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Tepera 3-2.

___

Boston 001 030 100—5 9 0 Baltimore 000 000 100—1 4 2

Sale, Workman (7), Haley (8) and Leon; Ramirez, Wright Jr. (5), Bleier (7), Brach (8), Givens (9) and Wynns, Sisco. W_Sale 6-4. L_Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (18), Martinez (22).

___

Los Angeles 001 201 200—6 13 1 Seattle 022 000 112—8 14 1

Richards, Ramirez (3), J.Anderson (5), Alvarez (6), Parker (7), Drake (9) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Morin (6), Bradford (7), Elias (8) and Zunino. W_Elias 2-0. L_Drake 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Fontana (1), Young (3). Seattle, Cruz (16), Healy (13), Haniger (16).

___

Minnesota 200 000 000—2 4 1 Detroit 010 000 04x—5 12 0

Berrios, Pressly (7), Reed (8), Belisle (8) and B.Wilson; Boyd, Farmer (6), VerHagen (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Jimenez 3-0. L_Reed 1-5. Sv_Greene (16). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 000 000 000—0 2 1 Atlanta 000 100 01x—2 8 0

deGrom, Blevins (8) and Plawecki; Soroka, Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Soroka 2-1. L_deGrom 4-2. Sv_Vizcaino (12). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (14).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 6 1 Milwaukee 001 000 00x—1 4 0

Montgomery, J.Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Duensing (8) and Gimenez; Chacin, Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Chacin 6-1. L_Montgomery 2-2. Sv_Knebel (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (8).

___

Pittsburgh 040 100 000—5 6 0 Arizona 200 000 002—4 8 0

Taillon, E.Santana (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Greinke, McFarland (5), Chafin (8), Bracho (9) and Mathis. W_Taillon 4-5. L_Greinke 5-5. Sv_Vazquez (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Mercer (4). Arizona, Peralta (12).

___

Colorado 100 500 100—7 11 0 Philadelphia 000 010 001—2 7 0

T.Anderson, McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and T.Murphy; Pivetta, Leiter Jr. (6), Neris (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro. W_T.Anderson 4-1. L_Pivetta 4-6. HRs_Colorado, Desmond (12). Philadelphia, Alfaro (5), Valentin (1).