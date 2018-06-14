  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/14 10:23
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 43 19 .694 ½
Boston 47 22 .681
Tampa Bay 32 35 .478 14
Toronto 30 38 .441 16½
Baltimore 19 48 .284 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 30 .538
Detroit 32 37 .464 5
Minnesota 29 35 .453
Chicago 23 42 .354 12
Kansas City 22 45 .328 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 44 24 .647
Houston 43 25 .632 1
Los Angeles 37 32 .536
Oakland 34 33 .507
Texas 27 42 .391 17½

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 5

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Baltimore 1

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 6

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Lynn 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 8-2) at Oakland (Montas 3-0), 3:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 7-4) at Seattle (Hernandez 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.