'Disastrous deluge' begins in Taiwan, new typhoon forming

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 'disastrous deluge' that meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) had predicted would strike Taiwan has begun, with southern and eastern Taiwan seeing heavy rains as the Central Weather Bureau issues heavy rain advisories for southern and central Taiwan, meanwhile a low pressure system near Dongsha Island could soon develop into a typhoon that could menace Taiwan.

As a weather front and southwesterly winds shift northward, water vapor will follow to bring increasingly heavy rains throughout Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). At 5 a.m., a tropical low pressure system that is headed toward Taiwan and it is predicted that within the next two days it will transform into Typhoon "Kemi."

The combination of a tropical low pressure system, a stagnant front and southwesterly winds is expected to bring heavy rain central Taiwan and the rain will gradually turn north. In the days leading up to Dragon Boat Festival (June 18), all of Taiwan will see unstable weather due to the stagnant weather front and southwesterly winds, with heavy rain likely.

Due to a powerful convective system forming over Taiwan, sudden downpours, strong winds, and lighting are likely. The front is expected to linger over Taiwan until June 19 or 20, when it should start to weaken.



CWB satellite map showing powerful system forming just south of Taiwan near Dongsha Island.

As to why the storm did not have a major impact on northern Taiwan as expected yesterday (June 13), WeatherRisk director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) said that the massive cloud clusters that could be seen on radar maps surrounding Taiwan ended up circling around the island without making landfall. Chia said that it was like a "dragon shielding Taiwan" that warded off the weather front and as "water vapor was unable to enter, not even one drop of rain fell."



CWB radar map of rain clouds surrounding Taiwan yesterday.