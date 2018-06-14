  1. Home
By The Associated Press
2018/06/14 09:44
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 10 3 3 33 33 19
New York City FC 8 3 4 28 30 20
Columbus 7 4 6 27 22 16
New York 7 4 2 23 28 15
New England 6 4 5 23 25 21
Orlando City 6 8 1 19 24 31
Chicago 5 7 3 18 21 26
Philadelphia 5 7 3 18 16 21
Montreal 5 11 0 15 18 31
Toronto FC 4 7 2 14 19 23
D.C. United 2 6 3 9 15 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 8 2 5 29 28 14
FC Dallas 8 1 5 29 24 14
Los Angeles FC 7 4 3 24 29 24
Vancouver 6 5 5 23 26 30
Real Salt Lake 7 7 1 22 19 29
Portland 6 3 4 22 20 18
Houston 6 5 3 21 29 21
LA Galaxy 6 7 2 20 22 23
Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26
Seattle 3 7 2 11 9 15
San Jose 2 9 3 9 22 29
Colorado 2 9 2 8 14 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 8

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Saturday, June 9

Atlanta United FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

New York 1, Columbus 1, tie

Vancouver 5, Orlando City 2

FC Dallas 2, Montreal 0

New England 1, Chicago 1, tie

Houston 2, Colorado 0

Seattle 2, D.C. United 1

LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 4, San Jose 3

Sporting Kansas City 0, Portland 0, tie

Wednesday, June 13

Atlanta United FC 2, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, Orlando City 0

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New England at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.