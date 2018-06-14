BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/14 09:15
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Atlanta 5 4 .556
Washington 5 4 .556
New York 3 5 .375 4
Chicago 3 6 .333
Indiana 0 9 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 3 .727
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 ½
Seattle 7 3 .700 ½
Dallas 4 4 .500
Minnesota 3 6 .333 4
Las Vegas 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 101, Indiana 92, OT

Phoenix 75, Dallas 72

Seattle 96, Chicago 85

Los Angeles 72, Atlanta 64

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 78, New York 63

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.<