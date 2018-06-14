Koreas begin military talks to reduce tensions on border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas are holding rare high-level military talks to discuss reducing tensions across their heavily fortified border.

It's possible North Korean officials during Thursday's talks will seek a firm commitment from the South on stopping military drills with the United States.

President Donald Trump said after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the allies should stop the war games. South Korea has said it's trying to discern Trump's meaning and intent.

Seoul's Defense Ministry says the military talks will focus on carrying out agreements from a summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in where they vowed to take materialized steps to reduce military tensions and eliminate the danger of war.

They may also discuss efforts to recover the remains of Korean War soldiers.