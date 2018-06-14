  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/14 08:03
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 50 193 54 68 .352
Segura Sea 65 274 51 95 .347
Altuve Hou 68 277 40 93 .336
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Castellanos Det 65 266 32 84 .316
Brantley Cle 55 225 34 71 .316
Trout LAA 69 245 56 77 .314
JMartinez Bos 65 246 44 77 .313
MDuffy TB 52 208 16 65 .312
Rosario Min 63 250 42 78 .312
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Judge, New York, 45; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; 4 tied at 42.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-4; 2 tied at 7-1.