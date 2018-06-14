Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|2
J.Happ, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (8) and Martin; Font, Andriese (4), Castillo (8) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Tepera 3-2.
___
|Boston
|001
|030
|100—5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|2
Sale, Workman (7), Haley (8) and Leon; Ramirez, Wright Jr. (5), Bleier (7), Brach (8), Givens (9) and Wynns, Sisco. W_Sale 6-4. L_Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (18), Martinez (22).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|201
|200—6
|13
|1
|Seattle
|022
|000
|112—8
|14
|1
Richards, Ramirez (3), Anderson (5), Alvarez (6), Parker (7), Drake (9) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Morin (6), Bradford (7), Elias (8) and Zunino. W_Elias 2-0. L_Drake 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Fontana (1), Young (3). Seattle, Cruz (16), Healy (13), Haniger (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|01x—2
|8
|0
deGrom, Blevins (8) and Plawecki; Soroka, Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Soroka 2-1. L_deGrom 4-2. Sv_Vizcaino (12). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (14).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|00x—1
|4
|0
Montgomery, Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Duensing (8) and Gimenez; Chacin, Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Chacin 6-1. L_Montgomery 2-2. Sv_Knebel (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (8).
___
|Pittsburgh
|040
|100
|000—5
|6
|0
|Arizona
|200
|000
|002—4
|8
|0
Taillon, Santana (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Greinke, McFarland (5), Chafin (8), Bracho (9) and Mathis. W_Taillon 4-5. L_Greinke 5-5. Sv_Vazquez (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Mercer (4). Arizona, Peralta (12).