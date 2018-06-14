ACM Global Laboratories Grows International Portfolio with Acquisition of ABS Laboratories

ROCHESTER, N.Y. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Rochester Regional Health (RRH), a $2.2 USD billion integrated health care delivery system with more than 17,000 employees, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ACM Global Laboratories, has added to its portfolio with the strategic acquisition of ABS Laboratories which is located outside of London and focused on bioanalytical services.

Headquartered in the United States, ACM Global Laboratories is one of the largest global independent laboratories in the industry, performing more than 30 million laboratory tests annually and employing scientists and support personnel in the Americas, Europe, Singapore, China and India.

As a GLP bioanalytical lab, ABS Laboratories specializes in complex assay method development and validation for the quantification of drugs, metabolites and biomarkers in biological samples for preclinical and clinical trials including final regulatory submission. The organization has significant experience in supporting pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government agencies in the U.S. and U.K. that complements ACM’s growing portfolio.

“Strategic acquisitions of organizations on the forefront of research and testing, like ABS Laboratories, are critical to RRH’s overall growth strategy as the healthcare industry continues to evolve,” said Eric Bieber, M.D., President and CEO, Rochester Regional Health. “We continue to pursue partnerships with best-in-breed laboratories that are pioneering testing to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical laboratory market.”

ACM has grown significantly over its 40-year history, both organically and through acquisitions. This acquisition adds to its emergent collection of domestic and international laboratories focused on bioanalytical, toxicology and central lab testing. In late 2017, ACM added Philadelphia-based DrugScan, Inc. and DSI Medical Services, Inc. to its portfolio.

About Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes and beyond. The system includes five hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the region’s second largest employer. Learn more at RochesterRegional.org.

About ACM Global Laboratories

ACM Global Laboratories, an affiliate of Rochester Regional Health, is one of the largest global independent central labs in the industry. ACM is certified by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The company delivers high-quality laboratory testing and diagnostic lab services in support of both clinical trials research, toxicology and individual patient care. ACM provides a powerful combination of operational excellence, scientific expertise and unsurpassed global service to customers in more than 65 countries. ACM performs more than 30 million laboratory tests each year—spanning all medical disciplines including pathology, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, toxicology and more. For more information, visit ACMGlobalLab.com or call +1-866-405-0400.

