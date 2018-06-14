|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|50
|193
|54
|68
|.352
|Segura Sea
|64
|269
|50
|92
|.342
|Altuve Hou
|68
|277
|40
|93
|.336
|Simmons LAA
|59
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Castellanos Det
|65
|266
|32
|84
|.316
|Brantley Cle
|55
|225
|34
|71
|.316
|JMartinez Bos
|65
|246
|44
|77
|.313
|MDuffy TB
|52
|208
|16
|65
|.312
|Rosario Min
|63
|250
|42
|78
|.312
|Andujar NYY
|52
|203
|30
|63
|.310
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 5 tied at 15.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 50; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Judge, New York, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; 3 tied at 42.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-4; 2 tied at 7-1.