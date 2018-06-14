  1. Home
  2. World

Chilean police raid Catholic Church offices amid abuse probe

By  Associated Press
2018/06/14 06:06

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, center left, and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, center right, are protected by security guards as university students demand t

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, right, and Spanish Monsignor Jordi Bertomeuof, walk down a set of stairs prior a press conference at the Catholic Univers

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, left, and Spanish Monsignor Jordi Bertomeuof, right, take part in a press conference at the Catholic University of Chile,

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean police and prosecutors have raided Roman Catholic Church offices in the capital and the city of Rancagua, looking for files, investigative reports and documents related to a sexual abuse scandal that has damaged the clergy's reputation in the country.

The raids led by prosecutor Emiliano Arias targeted the headquarters of Santiago's Ecclesiastical Court and the bishopric of Racagua, where 14 diocese priests are accused of having had sexual relations with minors.

Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, the archbishop of Santiago, says church officials "gave the prosecutor all the requested documentation" and are "available to cooperate with the civilian justice system in all that is required."

The raids came as two leading Vatican investigators are in Chile to investigate the sexual abuse of minors committed by clergy.