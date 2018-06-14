Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 001—1 5 2

J.Happ, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (8) and Martin; Font, Andriese (4), Castillo (8) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Tepera 3-2.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 000 000 000—0 2 1 Atlanta 000 100 01x—2 8 0

deGrom, Blevins (8) and Plawecki; Soroka, Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Soroka 2-1. L_deGrom 4-2. Sv_Vizcaino (12). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (14).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 6 1 Milwaukee 001 000 00x—1 4 0

Montgomery, Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Duensing (8) and Gimenez; Chacin, Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Chacin 6-1. L_Montgomery 2-2. Sv_Knebel (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (8).