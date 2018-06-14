Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|2
J.Happ, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (8) and Martin; Font, Andriese (4), Castillo (8) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Tepera 3-2.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|01x—2
|8
|0
deGrom, Blevins (8) and Plawecki; Soroka, Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Soroka 2-1. L_deGrom 4-2. Sv_Vizcaino (12). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (14).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|00x—1
|4
|0
Montgomery, Wilson (7), Cishek (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Duensing (8) and Gimenez; Chacin, Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Chacin 6-1. L_Montgomery 2-2. Sv_Knebel (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (8).