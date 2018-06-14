|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|19
|.694
|—
|Boston
|46
|22
|.676
|—
|Tampa Bay
|32
|35
|.478
|13½
|Toronto
|30
|38
|.441
|16
|Baltimore
|19
|47
|.288
|26
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|30
|.538
|—
|Minnesota
|29
|34
|.460
|5
|Detroit
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
|Chicago
|23
|42
|.354
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|45
|.328
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Houston
|43
|25
|.632
|½
|Los Angeles
|37
|31
|.544
|6½
|Oakland
|34
|33
|.507
|9
|Texas
|27
|42
|.391
|17
___
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 5
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Lynn 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 8-2) at Oakland (Montas 3-0), 3:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-4) at Seattle (Hernandez 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.