Scotland vs Pakistan 2nd Twenty20 Scoreboard

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday of the second Twenty20 between Scotland and Pakistan at Grange Cricket Club:

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Coetzer b Watt 33

Ahmed Shehzad c MacLeod b Leask 24

Hussain Talat st Cross b Leask 17

Sarfraz Ahmed c Watt b Sole 14

Shoaib Malik not out 49

Asif Ali c MacLeod b Leask 0

Shadab Khan c Budge b Sole 17

Faheem Ashraf not out 0

Extras: (1b, 1lb, 1nb, 9w) 12

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 166

Overs: 20

Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan,

Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-62, 3-83, 4-98, 5-98, 6-152.

Bowling: Chris Sole 4-0-38-2, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-34-0, Alasdair Evans 4-0-36-0, Mark Watt 4-0-25-1, Michael Leask 4-0-31-3.

Scotland

George Munsey c Zaman b UKhan 0

Kyle Coetzer b UKhan 1

Richie Berrington c Ali b Ashraf 20

Calum MacLeod c and b Ashraf 25

Dylan Budge run out 4

Michael Leask c SKhan b Nawaz 9

Matthew Cross c Zaman b SKhan 5

Safyaan Sharif run out 10

Mark Watt run out 1

Chris Sole not out 4

Alasdair Evans c Ahmed b Ashraf 0

Extras: (1lb, 2w) 3

TOTAL: (all out) 82

Overs: 14.4

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-21, 3-24, 4-37, 5-50, 6-65, 7-76, 8-78, 9-82, 10-82.

Bowling: Usman Khan 2-0-4-2, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-35-1, Hasan Ali 2-0-18-0, Faheem Ashraf 2.4-0-5-3, Shadab Khan 4-0-19-1.

Result: Pakistan won by 84 runs, wins series 2-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Alex Dowdalls and Ian Ramage, Scotland.

TV umpire: Allan Haggo, Scotland. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.