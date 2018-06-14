Superfood Plant-Based Frozen Confection Company Dream Pops Selects Vericool as Its Sustainable Packaging Partner

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Vericool, makers of Vericoolers ®, the only high-performing, cost-effective, compostable insulation and recyclable cold-chain packaging, today announced a multi-year sustainable packaging partnership with Dream Pops, makers of a vegan, superfood, gluten-free frozen treat. Shipments of Dream Pops in Vericool’s Vericooler ® I began on May 10, 2018.

“Vericool is thrilled to announce our sustainable packaging partnership with Dream Pops, a company that shares our passion for conscientious consumer innovation,” said Darrell Jobe, founder and CEO of Vericool. “Dream Pops’ products are uniquely flavored, delicious and healthy, and by using Vericoolers, the Dream Pops team is boosting their health-conscious profile—for people and for the environment.”

Dream Pops were inspired by company CEO and co-founder David Greenfeld’s visit to Colombia, where he noticed the prevalence and popularity of paletas—colorful popsicles available for purchase on the street. Today, Dream Pops creates and ships futuristic, plant-based, superfood pops in a variety of flavors, including Coconut Latte, Mango Rosemary, Vanilla Matcha, and Berry Dreams, with more flavors launching this summer. Dream Pops ensures the quality of their product by partnering with a three-star Michelin chef, by sourcing the highest-quality ingredients, and by using only the best state-of-the-art equipment.

“As one of the first direct-to-consumer frozen confection companies in the world, our mission at Dream Pops is to bring plant-based indulgence and innovation to the home, one doorstep at a time—Vericool makes that possible with their innovative sustainable packaging. Our Vericooler boxes are 100% compostable. Sayonara, Styrofoam!” said David Greenfeld, CEO and co-founder of Dream Pops.

The Vericooler I is proven to keep food products, including frozen proteins and ice creams, cold from packaging to receipt, while also reducing landfill waste. This innovative packaging is made from post-consumer materials, and is designed to minimize edge loss, thereby increasing temperature control, which is particularly important in cold-chain shipping. The Vericooler I meets US ASTM D6400 and Home Compost Standards; when the compostable insulation pillow is removed, the Vericooler can then be placed in curbside recycling, where it is available.

Vericoolers are not just a product, they are a second chance movement—a very cool way to improve the health and well-being of people and our planet through packaging.

About Vericool, Inc.

Based in Livermore, Calif., Vericool delivers sustainable packaging that protects products, people and the planet. Made from renewable and post-consumer materials and compostable insulation that meet US ASTM D6400 and home compost standard, Vericoolers® are the safest replacement for EPS (commonly referred to as Styrofoam®). Patented and patent-pending Vericoolers are cost-effective and reliable, ensuring that food, medicines and other temperature sensitive products stay cool from packaging to receipt. Customizable and high-performing, Vericoolers can perform to customer-defined ASTM and ISTA standards. Vericool is all about delivering second chances for people and companies to do the right thing for the planet. Those that get it—Vericooler it.

To learn more about Vericool Packaging, visit http://www.vericoolpackaging.com or follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

