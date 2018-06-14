Conga Announces First-Ever Asia-Pacific User Conference Amid Tremendous Growth Within the Region

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Conga, an application provider for companies looking to remove analog processes through automation to enhance their business productivity, today announced plans for Conga Connect Sydney, the company’s first-ever event in Asia-Pacific (APAC), on July 5 at the Hyatt Sydney. The event comes as Conga aggressively expands its services across APAC, broadening support for its global customers amid steadfast growth in the region.

Bringing the Conga community together for the first time ever in the region, Conga Connect Sydney will host hundreds of Conga users as they exchange knowledge, ideas and best practices with peers, partners, industry experts and guest speakers. Conga Connect Sydney is the industry’s only event covering document and contract-related best practices that accelerate and modernize business.

The user conference will feature a presentation by Conga VP of Product Marketing, Will Spendlove, on the Conga Vision and Digital Transformation into modern business; an all-star customer panel; and an open expo with demo stations, use case spotlights, Conga University classes, and more.

The event will also feature industry-renowned keynote speakers, such as biomedical engineer & inventor, Dr. Jordan Nguyen, and Zhi Ying Ng, a Forrester analyst serving eBusiness and channel strategy professionals within the Asia Pacific financial services and retail sectors. For more details and registration information, visit https://getconga.com/conga-connect/sydney/.

“We are thrilled to bring our successful Conga Connect user conference to Sydney, a major business hub and one of the most dynamic cities in the region,” said Matthew J. Schiltz, CEO at Conga. “Conga Connect places our customers in the center, and wraps them in an extremely valuable and strategic firsthand experience with our digital transformation solutions. We look forward to bringing a new level of support to our fast-growing base of customers in APAC as they continue their important and strategic journey of digital transformation.”

Conga has invested heavily in APAC to build out the technical, sales, and operations teams. All core products in the intelligent document suite are now available from Sydney-based data centres. The expanded availability of Conga’s products within the region is driven by significant growth—Conga’s APAC office saw new business revenue and team headcount triple in just the last year.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome our Asia Pacific clients to the first Conga Connect event in the region,” said Chris Bradman, Conga APAC Regional Director. “Conga has expanded its solution portfolio significantly over the last 24 months and the uptake from our loyal client base in APAC to our new products has been tremendous. Conga Connect Sydney will provide the right mix of education, thought-provoking vision, customer stories, and fun to make the event very valuable for any existing or future Conga customer and partner.”

Since February, Conga has announced the release of a new eSignature product, Conga Sign, and the acquisitions of Octiv, Orchestrate, LLC and Counselytics. The company also revealed that it has received $47 million in a new funding round.

About Conga

Conga developed its suite of enterprise-grade Intelligent Document Automation solutions to help businesses optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga Contracts, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts, signing, and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 700,000 users in 85 countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005835/en/

CONTACT: For Conga

Pete Johnson, 971-245-3117

pjohnson@matternow.com

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Conga

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/13/2018 04:00 PM/DISC: 06/13/2018 04:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005835/en