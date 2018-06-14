New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|118.60
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|117.20
|117.25
|116.20
|116.35
|Down 1.00
|Sep
|122.10
|Down
|.95
|Sep
|119.35
|119.35
|118.45
|118.60
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|122.85
|122.90
|122.00
|122.10
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|126.20
|126.35
|125.40
|125.55
|Down
|.90
|May
|128.60
|128.60
|127.70
|127.85
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|130.65
|130.70
|130.00
|130.05
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|132.35
|132.50
|132.00
|132.00
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|135.30
|135.30
|134.75
|134.75
|Down
|.75
|Mar
|137.70
|137.95
|137.40
|137.50
|Down
|.60
|May
|139.35
|139.70
|139.25
|139.25
|Down
|.50
|Jul
|141.40
|141.40
|140.95
|140.95
|Down
|.45
|Sep
|142.55
|142.55
|142.55
|142.55
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|144.80
|144.80
|144.80
|144.80
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|147.05
|Down
|.45
|May
|148.25
|Down
|.45