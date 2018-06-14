  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 118.60 Down .90
Jul 117.20 117.25 116.20 116.35 Down 1.00
Sep 122.10 Down .95
Sep 119.35 119.35 118.45 118.60 Down .90
Dec 122.85 122.90 122.00 122.10 Down .95
Mar 126.20 126.35 125.40 125.55 Down .90
May 128.60 128.60 127.70 127.85 Down .90
Jul 130.65 130.70 130.00 130.05 Down .85
Sep 132.35 132.50 132.00 132.00 Down .85
Dec 135.30 135.30 134.75 134.75 Down .75
Mar 137.70 137.95 137.40 137.50 Down .60
May 139.35 139.70 139.25 139.25 Down .50
Jul 141.40 141.40 140.95 140.95 Down .45
Sep 142.55 142.55 142.55 142.55 Down .45
Dec 144.80 144.80 144.80 144.80 Down .40
Mar 147.05 Down .45
May 148.25 Down .45