England vs. Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of first one-day international between England and Australia at The Oval on Wednesday.

Australia Innings

Aaron Finch c Wood b Ali 19

Travis Head c Bairstow b Willey 5

Shaun Marsh b Ali 24

Marcus Stoinis c Buttler b Rashid 22

Tim Paine c Wood b Ali 12

Glenn Maxwell c Bairstow b Plunkett 62

Ashton Agar lbw b Rashid 40

Michael Neser c Root b Plunkett 6

Andrew Tye c Buttler b Plunkett 19

Kane Richardson c Root b Wood 1

Billy Stanlake not out 0

Extras: (4w) 4

TOTAL: 214 (all out)

Overs: 47

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-47, 3-52, 4-70, 5-90, 6-174, 7-193, 8-197, 9-208, 10-214

Mark Wood 8-1-32-1 (1w), David Willey 8-0-41-1, Moeen Ali 10-1-43-3, Adil Rashid 10-0-36-2 (1w), Joe Root 3-0-20-0 (1w), Liam Plunkett, 8-0-42-3 (1w)

England Innings

Jason Roy b Stanlake 0

Jonny Bairstow c Head b Richardson 28

Alex Hales lbw b Neser 5

Joe Root c Paine b Stanlake 50

Eoin Morgan c Paine b Tye 69

Jos Buttler c Richardson b Tye 9

Moeen Ali c sub (Short) b Neser 17

David Willey not out 35

Liam Plunkett not out 3

Extras: (2w) 2

TOTAL: 218-7

Overs: 44.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-23, 3-38, 4-153, 5-163, 6-163, 7-197

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bowling: Billy Stanlake 10-1-44-2, Michael Neser 8-1-46-2, Kane Richardson 9-1-49-1, Andrew Tye 10-1-42-2 (2w), Ashton Agar 5-0-28-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-9-0.

Toss: won by Australia.

Result: England won by 3 wickets.

Series: England leads 1-0.

Umpires: Rob Bailey, England and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.