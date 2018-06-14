BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2391
|Down
|53
|Jul
|2395
|2447
|2359
|2380
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2412
|Down
|53
|Sep
|2425
|2475
|2380
|2391
|Down
|53
|Dec
|2445
|2490
|2405
|2412
|Down
|53
|Mar
|2456
|2490
|2410
|2414
|Down
|56
|May
|2458
|2490
|2412
|2416
|Down
|56
|Jul
|2457
|2466
|2421
|2424
|Down
|55
|Sep
|2472
|2506
|2430
|2432
|Down
|54
|Dec
|2514
|2514
|2436
|2439
|Down
|54
|Mar
|2445
|Down
|54
|May
|2449
|Down
|54