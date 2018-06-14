Allen-Vanguard Deploys ANCILE™ to Safeguard Recent G7 Summit

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Allen-Vanguard Corporation, a world leader in counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (“RCIED”)-technologies, today announced that its newest product, ANCILE™, was deployed to safeguard attendees at last week’s G7 Summit in Canada. ANCILE™ is a counter-drone capability that provides an “electronic shield” for defeating commercial drones or Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

“Governments around the world are becoming increasingly aware of the threat posed by commercial drones weaponized by terrorists and insurgents or used for criminal activity”, said Mike Dithurbide, President of Allen-Vanguard Electronic Systems. “Until now there has been no effective counter-measure that is also affordable, portable, easy to use and readily deployable anywhere in the world, including urban environments. Our new ANCILE™ electronic shield means that security forces everywhere can now afford a capability that will reliably defeat commercial drones.”

ANCILE™ prevents attacks and other nefarious activities by utilizing Allen-Vanguard’s battle-proven Radio Frequency (“RF”) inhibition technology to disrupt a wide range of command and control protocols that ensures total enforcement of no-fly zones to protect convoys, operating bases, sensitive locations and public events. ANCILE™ is effective against multiple, simultaneous drone threats, including swarms. It can be used on a stand-alone basis or as an integrated part of any suite of electronic assets; it also can be tailored to any specific circumstance or requirement.

“We are proud of our work at the recent G7 Summit and ANCILE’s™ proven ability to protect and safeguard people and valuable assets,” continued Mr. Dithurbide. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with government agencies and commercial groups around the world to ensure safe operating environments.”

About Allen-Vanguard Corporation

Allen-Vanguard Corporation is a trusted global leader in providing solutions for defeating terrorist and extremist threats. With an unrivalled expertise in counter-threat solutions, systems, and technologies, the company delivers battle-proven equipment and services for defeating IEDs and other terrorist incidents at the technical, operational, and national policy levels. Find out more at www.allenvanguard.com and follow us at www.twitter.com/AllenVanguard.

