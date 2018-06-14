FTK Construction Services Continues Growth

ALLEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--FTK Construction Services, one of the fastest growing national providers of construction services based out of the Dallas market, is pleased to announce the addition of two new professionals to their organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613006091/en/

FTK Construction Services, one of the fastest growing national providers of construction services based out of the Dallas market, is pleased to announce the addition of two new professionals to their organization including Kim Goodman as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kim Goodman has joined FTK as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and operations, Goodman’s expertise spans across a broad range of industry sectors, including multifamily, corporate housing, and senior living. Prior to joining FTK, Goodman served in senior leadership with R & B Realty Group/Oakwood Worldwide and Holiday Retirement. In her new role at FTK, she will be responsible for enhancing FTK’s sales program to meet the increasing demand for FTK’s expert services in new and existing markets.

“FTK offers the perfect mix of expertise and integrity, which has contributed to our steady and continued growth. It’s exciting to join such a solid organization with so much opportunity still ahead of us,” Goodman said.

Also joining FTK is Kayla Prine, as the Public Relations Manager. Prine graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations and Mass Communication, and previously worked at SXSW in Austin for Captiva Media & Entertainment Group.

“I’m very excited to be part of the FTK team, and to see what the future holds for FTK Construction Services,” Prine said. “We have a lot of great things happening, and I want to be sure our clients and partners know about them.”

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a full-service construction company, with expertise in multifamily renovations, insurance property damage, litigation support, roofing, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

For additional information, contact Kayla Prine at (214) 796-2708 or Kayla.Prine@ftkmail.com. For more updates visit our website at http://www.ftkconstructionservices.com/.

FTK (For The Kids) is rooted in the desire to meaningfully contribute to something bigger than ourselves. We believe in the promise of provision, and that a strong foundation is essential to our success.

What began as a simple idea has evolved into a new standard of excellence, by building beyond the walls of a structure to create purpose behind each project. Through cutting-edge technology, and with integrity, expertise and dedication to our clients and our employees, we live out our promise on every project.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613006091/en/

CONTACT: FTK Construction Services

Kayla Prine, 214-796-2708

Kayla.Prine@ftkmail.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: FTK Construction Services

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/13/2018 02:38 PM/DISC: 06/13/2018 02:38 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613006091/en