Avnet Names New Americas Leader for Electronic Components Group

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT ), a leading global technology company, today announced that Tony Roybal has been named regional president, Americas electronic components for Avnet, reporting to Phil Gallagher, senior vice president and global president, electronic components.

In his new role, Roybal will oversee all activities related to Avnet’s electronic components business in the Americas and manage the operations teams supporting the business in the region. His official start date will be July 3.

Commenting on the new appointment, Avnet CEO Bill Amelio said, “Tony has the industry knowledge and components experience that makes him an ideal leader for our Americas’ business. As more and more customers discover the benefits of going to market leveraging Avnet’s end-to-end ecosystem, Tony’s ability to lead our Americas’ team, as well as develop strong relationships with our suppliers and customers, is a combination that’s sure to accelerate the positive growth we’ve been seeing in the Americas region.”

For the past 24 years, Roybal has been at ON Semiconductor (formerly Motorola Semiconductor), most recently serving as vice president for the Americas. Last year, the Americas’ business led by Roybal drove significant double-digit, year-over-year global revenue growth, and across-the-board market share gains in the wireless/consumer, automotive, industrial and computing business segments. He has also been involved in 15 acquisitions, where he has played a key role in the organizational, customer and product solutions integration strategy.

In addition, Roybal has held various sales positions at Motorola Semiconductor, and early in his career, he worked for Hamilton Avnet as a field sales engineer in Los Angeles, Calif.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for winning to Avnet in my new role,” said Roybal. “We will continue to drive even closer partnerships and accelerate revenue growth and wins for our suppliers, as well as strong financial performance for the company.”

Roybal earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering from California State University Northridge.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

