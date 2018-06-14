Global Polyacrylic Acid Market 2018-2022|Stringent Government Regulations on Wastewater Treatment to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--The global polyacrylic acid market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the superior properties of a polyacrylic acid. Polyacrylic acid exhibits excellent properties due to which it is extensively used in applications such as wastewater treatment, detergent and cleaners, paints and coatings, and SAPS.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights stringent government regulations on the treatment of water effluents as one of the key emerging trends in the global polyacrylic acid market:

Global polyacrylic acid market: Stringent government regulations on the treatment of water effluents

Wastewater treatment is the leading application segment of the global polyacrylic acid market, and it is expected to witness a high growth momentum during the forecast period. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented guidelines and regulations on the proper treatment of sewage water and wastewater effluents.

“Wastewater effluents that are not treated over a period can cause health ailments and diseases. Polyacrylic acid is readily soluble in water and it is emerging as an important substance which is used in the treatment of water effluents. Therefore, the use of polyacrylic acid is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period to protect drinking water from toxicity,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global polyacrylic acid market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global polyacrylic acid market by application (wastewater treatment, detergents and cleaners, paints, coatings and inks, SAPs and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC held the highest share of the global polyacrylic acid market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 44%, followed by EMEA and the Americas. The market share of APAC is expected to increase by a further 1% over the forecast period, while the Americas is expected to see a corresponding decline in its market share.

