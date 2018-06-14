Global Facial Implants Market 2018-2022 | Growing Demand for Cosmetic Treatments to Augment Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018-- analysts forecast the global facial implants market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The growth in cosmetic surgery tourism is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Cosmetic surgery tourism initiatives being undertaken by the government have played a significant role in the growth of the healthcare sector globally. The vital treatment areas of focus in cosmetic surgery tourism include cosmetic surgical procedures such as facelifts and rhinoplasty, which involve the increased use of facial implants in the market.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing demand for cosmetic treatments as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global facial implants market:

Global facial implants market: Growing demand for cosmetic treatments

The focus on personal appearance is a growing trend worldwide. The trend is gaining acceptability in the workplace as well as at social gatherings and aids in boosting a person’s self-confidence and self-esteem; thus, the growing need to look good is resulting in the adoption of aesthetic products such as facial implants to enhance a person’s attractiveness and physical appearance.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness, “Facial implants are carried out to enhance the skeletal convexities and concavities of the face. Men prefer a well-defined jawline for a masculine appearance, while among women, an angular jawline is preferred. These features are a result of both heredity and physical development. The satisfaction level in check and chin implants is high, and the diagnosis and treatment are straightforward, leading to their high adoption rates.”

Global facial implants market: Americas to dominate through 2022

This market research report segments the global facial implants market into the following end-users (hospitals and clinics) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas dominated the global facial implants market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 43%. This region is expected to post steady growth, with the market share decreasing during the forecast period.

