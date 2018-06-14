Sex, love, loss: Little is off limits on 'Red Table Talk'

NEW YORK (AP) — There's little Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom and her 17-year-old daughter Willow won't talk about on their new Facebook show.

It's called "Red Table Talk" and airs Mondays. But Pinkett Smith says the show is more than just talk among the three generations. A community of women has formed around it on Facebook to interact with the trio and each other. Pinkett Smith said in a recent interview creating a safe community for women is the point — and she loves the interaction.

Pinkett Smith says she turned to Facebook because she and her fellow producers wanted a loose, raw show. Their premiere episode that aired about a month ago has now been viewed more than 27 million times.