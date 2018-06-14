AP Investigation: Sustainable seafood dealer sold fishy tale

Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montau
MONTAUK, New York (AP) — An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.
Reporters traced the supply chain of New York-based Sea To Table to migrant fishermen in foreign waters who described labor abuses, poaching and the slaughter of sharks, whales and dolphins.
Other seafood promoted as "just landed" at one dock was actually trucked in from other states.
Sea To Table's CEO says his intention was never to mislead customers, but he will take steps to avoid confusion.
He says he strictly prohibits imports and is temporarily suspending business with two suppliers to investigate.