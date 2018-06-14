Mastercam Sets New CAM Industry Milestone

TOLLAND, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--CNC Software, Inc. announces the company’s flagship software, Mastercam ®, is the first CAD/CAM software to reach 250,000 installations worldwide. The 250,000 th seat was purchased by Stangl & Co. Prӓzisionstechnik GmbH, a division of Stangl & Kutzer Group, a precisions manufacturing company in Germany.

At the Mastercam work station (L to R): Klaus Strahl (Head of Sales & Marketing Stangl & Co. GmbH Präzisionstechnik), Robert Heitzer (Director NC programming Stangl & Co. GmbH Präzisionstechnik), and Manfred Ritzer (Sales and Marketing Unicam Software GmbH) (Photo: Business Wire)

“This milestone demonstrates our total dedication to the needs of machine shops and the manufacturing industry,” says Meghan West, president and CEO of CNC Software, Inc. “Our focus is always to provide the best CAD/CAM software, service, and support available to serve the needs of both the industrial and educational markets. Reaching our 250,000 th installation shows the strength of Mastercam as a user-friendly platform to achieve speed, efficiency, and innovation in manufacturing now and long into the future.”

Stangl & Co. uses high-level innovation in technology and manufacturing to make custom, precision parts from prototype to series production for industries such as automotive, motorsports, electronics, aerospace, medical technology, tool and mold making. As an international service provider to the vehicle industry, the company develops, constructs and manufactures working prototypes and future-oriented vehicles with lightweight, carbon structures and electric drive, including the Roding Roadster, a top-class sports car requiring highly precise manufacturing.

“Mastercam is a high-performance CAM system that fully meets our various requirements, especially in 5-axis milling,” explains Stefan Kulzer, managing director of Stangl & Co. “Mastercam delivers a broad range of solutions for different types of machining, with excellent price vs. performance compared to the other CAM systems.”

Andreas Stute, managing director of InterCAM-Deutschland GmbH, representing Mastercam in Germany, lauds the accomplishment and the fact that the 250,000 th installation was purchased by Roding Automotive.

“This is a reason to be doubly pleased. On one hand, we reached the 250,000 th installation with a considerable lead over our competitors, which shows our technological advantage. And on the other hand, it’s a great feeling to see this specific license go to a German company who we will get to work with as they expand their already impressive offerings.”

For more information on CNC Software and the upcoming release of Mastercam ® 2019, please visit www.mastercam.com. For more information about Stangl & Co. and Roding Automotive, please visit https://www.stangl-kulzer.de/home-en.

