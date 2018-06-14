Mouser Electronics Recognized with More Than 25 Top Awards for Excellence from Its Supplier Partners

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the global authorized distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, today announced that it has received over 25 top business awards from its supplier partners for exemplary performance during 2017.

Mouser Electronics has received over 25 top business awards from its supplier partners for exemplary performance during 2017, in areas such as double-digit growth, fastest new product introductions (NPIs), breadth of inventory, best-in-class global marketing campaigns, customer growth, global expansion and commitment to teamwork. (Photo: Business Wire)

Suppliers cited many criteria for the honors, including double-digit growth, fastest new product introductions (NPIs), breadth of inventory, best-in-class global marketing campaigns, customer growth, global expansion and commitment to teamwork.

“It is very rewarding to be recognized by our supplier partners, who share our mission of delivering the newest technologies and providing best-in-class customer service,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “These awards honor the outstanding teamwork we share with these valued supplier partners.”

Performance for excellence for 2017 include:

For more information, visit Mouser’s Awards page at eng.info.mouser.com/eds-awards-2017.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

