The Latest: Ranked-choice fans want to broaden its use

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on Maine's first use of ranked-choice voting in a statewide primary (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Proponents of ranked-choice voting in Maine say they will push hard for a constitutional amendment to bring the voting method to all elections in the state.

Voters chose to keep the new voting method in Tuesday's primary, but it will not apply to the state's November general election for governor. Doing so would require changing the Maine Constitution.

The campaign for ranked-choice voting held a news conference Wednesday in Portland to say that's exactly what they want, and they'll use the momentum from Tuesday's win to advocate for it.

Amending the state constitution would take two-thirds of Maine Legislatures' two houses and a public referendum that passes with a simple majority.

Ranked-choice voting supporters also said they expect Tuesday's victory to make the voting method more palatable in other states.

7 a.m.

Businessman Shawn Moody has won the GOP nomination for Maine's gubernatorial election, while Democrats might have to wait up to a week to find out who won their primary.

No Democrat came close to getting an outright majority to claim victory, so more tabulations are required next week under Maine's ranked-choice voting system.

Residents also voted Tuesday to retain the voting system, nullifying a legislative delay and allowing it to be used in November's federal elections in Maine.

The voting system is used in 11 local jurisdictions but was used for the first time in a U.S. statewide primary on Tuesday.

Moody founded a successful chain of auto collision centers. He's cast himself as an "outsider businessman" in the race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage.