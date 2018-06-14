Hostess® Scores a Hole in One with Launch of Jumbo Donettes®

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--Hostess Brands, LLC announced today the launch of Hostess ® Jumbo Donettes ®, a new way to enjoy the brand’s signature mini donuts that suits breakfast, snacking, and dessert occasions alike. Jumbo Donettes come in two flavors -- Glazed and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles – and are available now on store shelves nationwide.

Coming as a natural progression of Hostess’s hugely successful Donettes brand – which is America’s #1 donut, according to independent national sales data – Jumbo Donettes feature a new packaging format designed to maintain fresh portability. Six individually wrapped donuts are packaged in a resealable tub for an extra layer of freshness and easy storage.

Jumbo Donettes also feature a range of clever, eye-catching phrases designed to lighten snacking occasions and entertain consumers as they begin their day. Each one of the individual Jumbo Donettes are fresh sealed and wrapped to-go with fun, pop culture-infused quotes such as “This one’s mine. (Sorry, not sorry.)”, “Donuts: made round, so you can start anywhere.”, and “If loving donuts is wrong. I don’t want to be right.”

“Hostess is bringing freshness – both literally and figuratively – to the packaged donut category with its innovative design for Jumbo Donettes,” said Becky Logan, Hostess Brands’ Brand Director for Breakfast. “Whether they’re enjoyed for a snack, dessert, or breakfast, consumers will benefit from the modern packaging that appeals to all senses, including one’s sense of humor.”

