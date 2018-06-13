Pampers and John Legend Celebrate Dads This Father’s Day with a Tribute to Everyday Moments

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2018--This Father’s Day, Pampers partnered with multi-Grammy award-winning musician and dad, John Legend, to celebrate all the ways dads make every moment special, including changing diapers. From tickles and giggles to singing songs, Pampers recognizes it is in these everyday routines that the best baby bonding moments happen.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005846/en/

John Legend and Luna for Pampers Pure (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a father of two kids in diapers, I believe every moment with my kids helps build strong bonds – even the messy, mundane ones,” says John Legend. “The stinky booty song was born out of one of those moments with Luna. Since then, it’s become a special thing between us.”

In an ode to dads, Pampers and John are releasing a video of the “stinky booty” song that John sings to Luna while changing her diaper.

“Whether it’s diaper duty or feeding time, we recognize that every moment dads share with their babies can create special memories,” said Andre Schulten, NA VP BabyCare. “That’s one of the reasons we’re excited to partner with John this Father’s Day – he loves being a dad and embraces every moment that comes with it.”

John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, officially joined the Pampers family in March as the Creative Consultant for Pampers Pure. Made with premium cotton and other thoughtfully selected materials, stylish prints and 100% Pampers protection, the Pampers Pure Collection is a new choice for parents searching for diaper and wipe options in the “natural” category who don’t want to sacrifice performance.

“Pampers has been part of our family from the moment Luna was born, and now both she and Miles use the Pampers Pure Collection,” said John. “Chrissy and I love that it’s a no-compromise option that delivers all the features we’re looking for with the Pampers protection we know and trust.”

Check out the “stinky booty” song here, featuring John Legend, Jeff Mindell from Studio DIY and Glen Henry from Beleaf in Fatherhood. Share your own diaper duty stories or songs with @Pampers using the hashtag #StinkyBootyDuty.

About the Pampers Pure Collection

Pampers Pure diapers and wipes are:

Made without chlorine bleaching, fragrance, lotion, parabens, natural rubber latex and the 26 allergens identified by the European Union. Dermatologically tested and clinically proven hypoallergenic and gentle for baby’s delicate skin Made with premium cotton and provide Pampers trusted performance

Pampers Pure Protection diapers are also independently reviewed and accredited as skin safe by the Skin Health Alliance. Each size option of Pampers Pure Protection diapers features different stylish, fun prints (llamas, corgis, and sloths, oh my!), and the much-loved Wetness Indicator.

Pampers Aqua Pure wipes are designed to give parents Pampers highest water content wipe while still delivering outstanding skin protection. The wipes are crafted with carefully-selected ingredients including 99% pure water and a touch of premium cotton, making them safe and soft even on delicate newborn faces, hands and bottoms.

Pampers Pure Protection diapers are available in sizes N through 5 for a suggested retail price of $11.99. Pampers Aqua Pure wipes are available for a suggested retail price of $5.97. Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About Pampers®

For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Rewards program, and find ideas and information to help your baby get the most out of love, sleep and play.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

